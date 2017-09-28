Finally! Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child together. It’s been reported for months that the couple will welcome their baby via surrogate.

On Thursday, Kim shared a promo video for Season 14 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in which she’s seen telling her sister Khloe, “We’re having a baby!”

“Season 14 is gonna be wild,” the reality star tweeted. “Tune in this Sunday!!!”

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

The outlet said Kimye found their surrogate through an agency and paid her $45,000 over 10 months. The couple also reportedly agreed to pay $5,000 for each additional baby (if there is more than one) and $4,000 if the surrogate loses any reproductive organs.

The baby is said to be due in January 2018, according to TMZ.

Over the past few months, Kim and Kanye, who are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, nearly 2, kept quiet about the subject.

However, in September, People reported the couple’s surrogate was definitely pregnant.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” the source said. “Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

Kim did address the initial rumors in September during New York Fashion Week, telling E! News, “I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just ... So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

Over the years, Kim has been very open about her various fertility struggles; she suffered from preeclampsia while pregnant with North, and placenta accreta throughout both pregnancies. Kim also once famously called pregnancy “the worst experience of my life.”