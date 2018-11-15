Kim Kardashian: Kanye Likes Trump's 'Personality,' Doesn't Know 'The Politics'

Even though Kanye West has been outspoken in his controversial support of President Donald Trump, wife Kim Kardashian insists that her husband doesn’t understand “the politics” of the president — but likes his “personality.”

“I feel like he’s very misunderstood and is the worst communicator,” Kardashian said of West in an interview with CNN commentator Van Jones on Wednesday at a criminal justice reform conference.

West is “very not political, actually. He just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality — but doesn’t know about the politics,” said Kardashian. “So I’ve educated him recently.”

She explained: “I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red [“Make America great again”] hat, you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and for the freedom to like a person, even if it’s not the popular decision.”

West has been blasted by others in the African-American community for supporting a president whose policies many believe are anti-minority. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly bragged about West’s support as a sign that he has broad African-American support.

Some of Kanye West’s positions have been “misconstrued” because he is “not the best communicator” at explaining in public what he truly believes in — and often contradicts what he says privately, Kardashian said.

When Jones pointed out that Kardashian appeared to be acting as Kanye’s “translator,” she responded: “He does need a translator, for real.”

She added: “I think what my husband fights for is ... the right to like what he wants to like. ... He never said, ‘OK, I know what’s going on with immigration.’ ... If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it.”

After West “went to the White House or has been outspoken, I could have easily been on social media and corrected him,” she said. “But I also do believe people have their own journeys. I know his heart, so I know that one day what he’s been trying to say will come out.”

Check out the rest of the interview in the video above. Kardashian’s comments about West begin at 26:00.

There was no immediate response from West, but he did tweet Thursday that he wants to be interviewed by Van Jones — quickly.

I’d like to do an interview with Van Jones within the next 7 days 🙌🏿 — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

He said later on Twitter that he had been “used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” He referred to his apparent support for a movement dubbed “Blexit” —meaning black support for Brexit — but offered no other specifics about how he had been used.

West added in his tweet: “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”