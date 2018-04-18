Kanye West is currently on something of a Twitter tear.

The self-proclaimed “greatest living rock star on the planet” returned to the social media platform this week and immediately began offering up a plethora of advice to fellow creatives.

But there was one post in particular that caused a buzz:

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

West’s tweet followed ones urging creatives to “protect your ability to create at all cost” and to “try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas.”

“Distraction is the enemy of vision,” he added in another.

But taken out of context, the “get rid of everything” message could have been interpreted as West announcing his plan to eschew the rest of the world — a point that his wife, Kim Kardashian, appeared to pick up on.

She issued this joking response:

It wasn’t long before Kardashian’s pal Chrissy Teigen became involved, with this lighthearted offer of help:

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

To which Kardashian dragged Teigen’s musician husband (and collaborator with West) John Legend into the mix:

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Teigen later expanded on her offer:

you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

West has not commented on his wife’s posts, but Kardashian later appeared keen to explain that she was only joking:

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018