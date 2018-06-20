“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said, according to People. “He sent me, like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

But over the past few months, it seems like the small sunglasses trend has ended, at least in the Kimye household. Kardashian has been spotted wearing bigger, sportier sunglasses, which means we’re bound to see them on everyone else soon.