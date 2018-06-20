Kim Kardashian knows firsthand that Kanye West is never going to mince words ― even with her.
During a panel Monday at the Business of Fashion West summit in Los Angeles, the reality TV star and beauty mogul recalled a time her future husband had a frank discussion with her about her style.
“I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” Kardashian said. “He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried.”
Part of that closet purge was featured on a 2012 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” While it was tough at the time, Kardashian said acquiring a new wardrobe ended up being a teachable moment for her.
“There were racks of clothes of designers I had never heard of before, like Lanvin and Givenchy,” she said. “[Kanye] had all these fashion books and one by Carine Roitfeld and said, ‘One day Carine will style you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah right, I don’t know who this is.’ Now, she’s one of my good friends. I wanted to learn. I wasn’t offended when he said that. When he did that, he wanted to teach me.”
It wasn’t the last time that West tried to change something about his wife’s style. Earlier this year, Kardashian admitted on an episode of “KUWTK” that West had recently emailed her to stop wearing a certain trend.
“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said, according to People. “He sent me, like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”
But over the past few months, it seems like the small sunglasses trend has ended, at least in the Kimye household. Kardashian has been spotted wearing bigger, sportier sunglasses, which means we’re bound to see them on everyone else soon.