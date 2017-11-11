Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hang Out The Day Taylor Swift Drops Her Album

Welcome to Kim Kardashian’s master class in throwing shade.

The same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album “Reputation,” the reality TV star attended the concert of another member of Swift’s hit list, Katy Perry.

Let it be known that Kardashian had three opportunities to see Perry play Los Angeles’ Staples Center on her Witness World Tour. but chose the final night of the run ― the day of Swift’s album release ― to go with daughter North West.

Kardashian gleefully documented the evening on social media, posting updates from the concert floor and selfies with Perry backstage.

In one Snapchat, she sings along to the track “Alien,” while North squirms uncomfortably in her arms.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:22am PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:42am PST

Perry also shared a video of herself and the reality TV star after the concert, saying that she’s a “secret Kardashian.”

Katy Perry

Both Kardashian and Perry have been Swift’s targets for years, ever since some very public spats. The “Swish Swish” singer was the first to irritate Swift by supposedly poaching her backup dancers.

“She did something so horrible,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

Kardashian has drawn Swift’s ire more recently by sharing video evidence of a phone call between Swift and Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, that exposes the singer as a maybe liar.

Swift makes reference to someone who could be Kardashian or Perry a handful of times on the new album, labeling an enemy as a “drama queen” who lives for “receipts.”

She more obviously references West in the song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” in which she recounts an on-again-off-again friendship that was ruined by someone trying to “mind-twist” her on the phone.