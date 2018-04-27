Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Khloe's Cheating Scandal: 'It's Just So F**ked Up'

Since Kim Kardashian has become her famous family’s de facto crisis manager at this point *cough* Kanye *cough* she’s taken on her next assignment: Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her sister Khloe Kardashian.

In a sneak peek of her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing on Monday, Kim broke her silence about the various videos that surfaced earlier this month allegedly showing Khloe’s boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, cheating with multiple women.

“Poor Khloe,” the reality TV star told the talk show host. “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so fucked up.”

Days after the videos made the internet rounds, Khloe welcomed her first child with Thompson, a baby girl named True. Thompson was reportedly at her side during delivery and left the hospital hours later.

Neither Thompson nor Khloe have yet responded to the videos.

“We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can,” Kim added. “It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It’s just so messed up.”

After the birth of her newest niece ― sister Kylie also had a daughter of her own earlier this year ― Kim praised Khloe’s strength on social media.

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

The beauty mogul also addressed husband Kanye West’s increasingly worrying return to Twitter on the talk show.

The rapper has been endlessly tweeting about his support for President Donald Trump, including sharing a photo of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat. It’s put him at odds with some of his famous friends like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

While it’s not clear exactly when Kardashian’s appearance was filmed, (she doesn’t comment on any of West’s pro-Trump tweets in the clip) the mother of three did express some surprise about his return to social media.

“I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again,” she said in the clip. “At night, he came in and was like did you see my tweets ... and I followed him back.

On Wednesday, Kardashian came to West’s defense, criticizing media outlets for framing his social media resurgence as a mental health issue.

In 2016, The “Life of Pablo” rapper reportedly suffered a mental breakdown after a series of bizarre outbursts at his concerts. He was later hospitalized and proceeded to cancel his remaining tour dates.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018