Kim Kardashian Confronting Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Scandal Is Petty Goals

If Khloe Kardashian’s game is the revenge body, then Kim Kardashian’s is just straight-up revenge.

As any Kardashian connoisseur will tell you, the reality TV star isn’t afraid to unleash on those she thinks have wronged her ― or worse, wronged anyone in her family. Enter Khloe’s boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on her in multiple videos days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

Kim predictably went ballistic after learning the news, unfollowing him on social media and declaring his actions were “so fucked up” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shortly after.

The two have seemingly made up since (and made light of their feud), but a clip from this Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows Kim coming face-to-face with Thompson for the first time after learning he was unfaithful to her sister.

And it’s gloriously uncomfortable.

The two face off in Khloe’s delivery room where Thompson is holding her hand through her contractions.

Kim, however, outright ignores him as she walks into the room. Then, she repeatedly makes throat-slitting gestures and sticks out her tongue behind his back.

Finally, Khloe breaks the awkward silence and asks both Kim and Thompson, “Are you going to say hi to each other or no?”

Thompson makes the first move and brings Kim in for a deeply cringeworthy hug before the two pull away from each other.

“The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim notes. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute, I don’t have to have a lot of interaction. I just have to be there for her.”

Despite some of her family’s reservations, Khloe chose to have Thompson in the delivery room for the sake of their daughter and to create a “beautiful birthing experience.”

The Good American designer live-tweeted last week’s episode and defended her decision to stick by the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds,” Khloe said. “I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal.”

While she deeply sympathized with Khloe’s struggle, Kim warned against giving Thompson another chance and advised her sister to break up with him.