Kim Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom's Mean Interview About Khloe In Just 5 Words

There is apparently no love lost between Kim Kardashian and her former brother-in-law Lamar Odom ― unless you count a love of throwing shade.

Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian for seven years, but in an interview airing Thursday night on the premiere of the BET show “Mancave,” he talks about the moment he knew when the marriage was kaput.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” he said. “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that.”

Kim Kardashian immediately jumped to Khloe’s defense with this blistering tweet.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

The tweet referred to when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. He was in a coma for several days, and the Kardashian family gathered around him in support while he was hospitalized.

Khloe Kardashian is currently in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, with whom she is expecting a child.

Despite the shade Odom tossed at her, he did say he wished her the best.