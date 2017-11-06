Jennifer Lawrence may have just conducted Kim Kardashian’s most revealing interview yet.

Lawrence played guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week and interviewed the reality icon ― one of her own personal icons ― on a range of hard-hitting issues: namely farting in front of husband Kanye West and the phallic shape of her KKW Beauty makeup brushes.

After presenting a flesh-colored contour brush from the collection to the audience, Lawrence, implying that the brush looked more like a sex toy than a cosmetics tool, admitted to Kardashian the brush was “not at all what she thought it was for.”

“It wasn’t necessarily the flesh color that made me think it was a dildo,” Lawrence laughed.

But if simply hearing Lawrence and Kardashian talk about dildos weren’t funny enough, Kardashian’s response was also pretty epic.

“See I usually see, like, darker colors,” she said to tremendous laughter from the audience, “so that didn’t come to mind until after the fact when I was posting it on social media, and I was like oh sh*t, this looks like a dildo.”

“I didn’t notice ’cause it was so white,” Lawrence quipped back.