“I just thought, ‘Holy shit, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,’” she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” last year.

“I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation,” she added.

Kardashian, who has been married three times, eventually tied the knot with now-husband Kanye West in 2014. The two have three children together: North, Saint and Chicago.