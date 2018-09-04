Kim Kardashian Says Rumored Affair With Drake 'Never Happened'

Michael Tran via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and her sunglasses attend the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction in Beverly Hills on Aug. 21.

Kim Kardashian, whose family nickname is Kiki, would like to make it very clear that she doesn’t have any love for Drake.

With so many rumors swirling about her famous family, the reality TV star typically doesn’t comment on the BS, but she did take time out of her busy day (no shade, Kourtney) to shut down some gossip.

“Never happened. End of story,” she commented Monday on a Instagram post by The Shade Room that suggested the two stars once had an affair.

The latest round of rumors kicked off when none other than Nick Cannon called attention to the gossip, which he described as not that “far off as a concept,” during an appearance on Complex News’ “Everyday Struggle” last week.

“Stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family,“ Cannon said. “Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.”

Then, Twitter user TMorrison24 proceeded to spin a story that Kardashian and Drake once had an affair, using as evidence lyrics from some of the rapper’s songs ― including “In Your Feelings,” which mentions a Kiki (also the name of one of her KKW Beauty lipsticks) in the infectious chorus.

TMorrison24 went on to suppose that the alleged affair was, at least in part, responsible for the rapper’s current beef with the beauty mogul’s husband, Kanye West.

Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening



- a thread pic.twitter.com/YVCehJI5fQ — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Thought to myself, Kiki is pretty damn close to Kim. Quick twitter search and I find these. pic.twitter.com/4cZkS7Rrs5 — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

“I crept down the block,

Made a right,

Cut the lights,

Paid the price.” pic.twitter.com/2D91btFg4T — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Drake only fueled the rumor mill by following Kardashian on Instagram Monday morning, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that while the two share some friends and run in the same circles, they’ve never “had a personal friendship or relationship.”

The “Scorpion” rapper found himself feuding with West after Pusha T revealed that Drake had a secret child on the track “The Story of Adidon” off his new album, which was produced by the Yeezy designer.

Drake later confirmed that rumor was true. He also sent a $100,000 fake invoice for “promotional assistance and career reviving” to Kanye’s label, G.O.O.D. Music, in retaliation.

Prince Williams via Getty Images Kanye West and Drake pose together in 2015, albeit separated by industry executive Kenny Burns.

West has at least expressed some indication that he hopes to end the feud some day with Drake.

“We all got love for Drake,” he said on 107.5 WGCI Chicago last month. “We understand he was upset about [‘The Story of Adidon,’] and I felt it was insensitive of him to stress me out in any way after TMZ while I’m in Wyoming, healing and pulling all pieces together.”