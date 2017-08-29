Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Very Conscious' About Raising A Mixed Race Daughter

Kim Kardashian is not afraid to speak openly about raising mixed race children.

Janet Mock interviewed the television personality for Interview magazine, which features Kardashian and her daughter, North West, on the cover of its September issue.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are parents to 4-year-old North and a 1-year-old son named Saint.

During the interview, Mock asked the famous mom about “raising a mixed black girl in the world.”

“I’m very conscious of it. Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter ― that’s important to me,” Kardashian said. “She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.”

She added, “We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”

Mock noted that although many people feel uncomfortable talking about race and identity issues, Kardashian’s family often tackles these topics on their show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that’s all you can do. The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo,” Kardashian responded. “Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.”

This attitude toward discussing race as a family shows a shift in perspective for Kardashian. While she was pregnant with North, she said in a BET interview that she wanted to raise her children “to just not see color.”

During her interview with Mock, Kardashian also talked about raising North in the spotlight.

“I obviously get a little bit more protective of my daughter because that’s always been such a struggle: ‘Do we have her on the show? Don’t we?’ We have strict rules about the kids,” she explained.

“Some seasons they’re not on at all. Some seasons they’re on a little bit, just to show a bit of personality, although there are never storylines about them,” she added. “But then there’s social media, on which I’ve always been really open. When I’m out and people call North’s name, that’s when it’s weird for me. She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home.”