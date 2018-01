Kim Kardashian was being Kim Kardashian on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Sunday when a Twitter user griped that she’s “sooo self-absorbed.”

Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. 🙊 lol.. & I Like the Kardashians 💃🏽 #KUWTK — Kevin James (@kevinjames4good) January 22, 2018

The criticism could have easily passed like a shout in the social media wind, but the reality star and beauty magnate didn’t let that happen. She actually responded. Bluntly. Hilariously.

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

And she got love for it.

“it’s not you I totally am” this is why I love Kim pic.twitter.com/79kASk18X0 — Meg (@megnelsonx) January 22, 2018

“no its not you, I totally am!” ugh i love her 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/V6GrO9hSlF — IVAN PEREZ (@iamivanperez) January 22, 2018

@jazquevedoo I aspire to this level of pettiness #queen — B (@BazMariana) January 22, 2018