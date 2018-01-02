Kim Kardashian Thanks Doctors And Nurses After Son's Hospital Stay

2017 ended on a frightening note for Kim Kardashian and her family.

Kardashian applauded her son’s strength via Twitter on Tuesday, calling pneumonia “so scary.”

“My precious baby boy is so strong!” Kardashian wrote. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s [sic] and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging.”

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

Kardashian also thanked health care professionals in a follow-up tweet.

“I just want to thanks [sic] every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for you all!”

The KKW Beauty mogul added that Saint had completely recovered and was at home with his family.

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the lungs and causes them to fill with fluid, leading to coughing, fever and difficulty breathing. Older adults and children under 5 are most at risk for developing pneumonia. The disease ranges in severity, but can be deadly.

Luckily, vaccines can prevent some of the causes of pneumonia, like flu, measles, pertussis and pneumococcus.