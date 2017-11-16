Kim Kardashian Drinks Something Really Gross To Avoid Tough Question

In a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” the reality star avoided host James Corden’s probing question to confirm or deny her sisters’ rumored pregnancies by drinking and spitting out a sardine smoothie.

But she managed to avoid consuming bull penis and bird saliva by actually answering a few other queries from the host. Now you’ll know who Kardashian thinks is the best-dressed to worst-dressed in her clan. Just watch the fun above, if you can stomach it.