Kim Kardashian Responds To 'Invasive' Reports About Surrogacy

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the reports claiming she and husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate to give birth to their third child.
“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” Kardashian told E! News on Friday night while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York. “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just... So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”
TMZ and People first reported the news back in June, as did HuffPost, though Kardashian has never confirmed or denied. More recently, various outlets have published more details, including the baby’s sex and reported due date as well as claiming the famous couple is expecting twins via surrogate.
Over the years, Kardashian has been extremely open about her experiences with pregnancy and fertility struggles. The reality star, who is already mother to North, 4, and Saint, nearly 2, suffered from preeclampsia while pregnant with North, and placenta accreta throughout both pregnancies.
She also famously called pregnancy “the worst experience of my life” in a blog post on her website in 2015.
During one “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode last year, Kardashian said she wanted to “explore surrogacy,” though later said she wanted to try having the baby herself, despite the potential health risks. She even underwent uterine surgery in an attempt to get pregnant a third time, but the procedure was unsuccessful.
“I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me,” Kardashian said during an April episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”