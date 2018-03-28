Kim Kardashian Was Clueless About Fashion In The '90s — Literally

This will leave you totally buggin’.

On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian decided to take a walk down memory lane by showing off some of her childhood photo albums on Snapchat — and let’s just say some of her beauty and style choices from the early 1990s were all that and a bag of chips.

“I would dress like ‘Clueless’ on another level,” the reality star said in one of her posts, which made its way on to Instagram thanks to @kimksnapchats, an account dedicated to bringing Kim K’s snaps to the social media platform.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

She also shared photos of her ninth-grade-self looking like she was in mad love with Drew Barrymore’s grunge-era style, which included tiny flowers in her hair and pencil thin eyebrows.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT

And speaking of grunge, Kardashian revealed that when she was 12 in 1992 she, like many kids at the time, was brimming with Nirvana-esque teen spirit and went through a rebellious rocker stage.

“But look at who is the coolest,” Kardashian says.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT