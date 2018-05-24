Kim Kardashian Wished Kanye West A Happy Anniversary And, Fine, It's Pretty Cute

Anything related to Kanye West these days comes with a massive caveat due to his still-unfolding Twitter meltdown (side note: please, PLEASE stop), but if there’s one saving grace, it’s his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

It’s been four years since the couple’s lavish Italian wedding, which was somewhat surprisingly not featured on the family’s reality show. On Thursday, Kardashian threw back to the big day with a previously unseen photo of the two. Predictably, West is not smiling in the pic.

“4 years down and forever to go.... Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us,” she wrote alongside the sun-kissed photo of the couple at their wedding. “Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

In case you forgot, their wedding was a gorgeous display of what money can buy.

After pre-wedding festivities in Paris at iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, where Lana Del Rey performed, guests were then whisked off to Florence, Italy, with no warning. There, Kardashian, stunning in a custom Givenchy gown, married West at the historic Forte di Belvedere in front of two towering flower walls.

The 200 attendees included famous types like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Rachel Roy and La La Anthony. Jay-Z and Beyoncé famously did not attend ― a snub that would become a point of contention in the rappers’ rift later.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was apparently feeling the anniversary spirit as well.

“4 beautiful years and 3 gorgeous babies later, I’m beyond happy for you and so proud of your precious family. Your wedding was a memory I will never forget,” she wrote on Instagram. “Such a beautiful memory for such an amazing beautiful couple and I will cherish it for the rest of my life.”

While Kim and Kanye have certainly had their own ups and downs over the last four years, Kimye seems to be as untouchable as ever.