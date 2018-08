Kim Kardashian has broken the internet once again.

The reality television star tweeted this snap of herself promoting husband Kanye West’s line of “Yeezy” sneakers on Monday:

But Kardashian’s bizarre and uncomfortable-looking pose captured the attention of tweeters, who began reimagining the image in all sorts of amusing ways:

I’m trying but all these other memes are hilarious 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/J6esgwgIXO — Joshua Kyle Jonathan (@JKJdot2) August 7, 2018

I think I understand the artistic intention: #LikeButter pic.twitter.com/RhfFCJK1sP — Alex Goebel (@AlexGoebel22) August 8, 2018

This looks like a crime scene https://t.co/kppNtuKjmQ — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 6, 2018