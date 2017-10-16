Kim Petras: From YouTube To Spotify Viral Artist

If the name Kim Petras rings a bell, it could be for a few reasons. Most notably, she first began making headlines as the youngest person to receive gender reassignment surgery at 16, fighting to remain true to herself. Petras, who grew up as a young boy before transitioning, has since been able to live a life of her own with the help of her supportive and understanding family. She tells us, “I used to cry because I had to go to school in boy clothes, but when my mom told me there was a way for me to live as a girl when I was five, it changed my life and gave me hope that I could live a happy life.”

This is when things began to change. Turning to YouTube as a way to push herself as a musician, the German songstress began covering tracks from artists including Cyndi Lauper, P!nk, and Demi Lovato. “I always had a big love for YouTube. I really did videos on YouTube to find people to collaborate with, or to get producers to send me tracks to write on. I was writing songs in my mom’s basement at the time and didn’t know anybody in the city that I could write with.” Though her channel no longer has her cover videos, the channel helped elevate her career as Petras has had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned producers including Aaron Joseph, Cirkut, and Lil Aaron.

This past August, Petras released her single “I Don’t Want It At All” which has since topped the Global Viral 50 chart and garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify. Most recently, she released her singles “Hillside Boys” and “Hills” ft. Baby E, both of which stay true to Petras’ fun sound, transporting the listener to a place that is energetic and captivating.

While we’ve been jamming out to “Hillside Boys,” we asked Petras about her current favorite tunes. “I really jam out to great songs in general. I've been re-discovering The Cardigans' “Lovefool” the past few weeks. I think it's one of the greatest pop songs ever made,” she tells us. The pop artist also shares with us what artists have inspired her, listing artists from Blondie, to Culture Club, Kanye West to Freddie Mercury, Beyoncé to Muse and everything in between. So how do these artists play a role in the music she creates? She explains, “I make a lot of hour-long inspiration playlists on Spotify. When I wrote my first single, I was listening to a lot of early Madonna, Janet Jackson, Daft Punk and ABC. I'm also constantly inspired by my songwriter and artist friends in LA, like Baby E, Lil Aaron and Sophia Black.”

It’s safe to say this is just the beginning for Petras, who has been hard at work in the studio with plans to release more music soon. And for those who are currently transitioning themselves, Petras adds, “I would like to tell you that there is a way to live a happy, fulfilled life if you happen to be transgender, and that there are thousands of transgender people all over the world!”