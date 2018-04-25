'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie Finds Its New Kim and Ron

No, that wasn’t a nostalgia-induced fever dream ― Disney is actually moving forward with a “Kim Possible” live-action movie, and now we know who’ll we’ll have to call or beep if we wanna reach them.

Newcomer Sadie Stanley, 16, has landed the role of high school student by day and international super spy by night ― Kim Possible ― after her first-ever audition. “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone, 18, will play her sidekick and possible love interest, Ron Stoppable.

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” Disney Channel’s senior vice president of casting and talent relations, Judy Taylor, said in a statement. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

Disney The live-action "Kim Possible" film starring Sadie Stanley in the title role and Sean Giambrone as her pal is planned for release in 2019.

Disney announced it was reviving the classic TV show as a live-action movie in February, with series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley penning a script, as well as executive producing the project.

Premiering in 2002, the animated series ran for 87 episodes and proved popular enough to spawn two made-for-TV animated movies, “Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time in 2003” and 2005's “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama.”

To help drum up excitement for the upcoming film, the network also released a video featuring original “Kim Possible” stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle jokingly auditioning for the show.

No word yet on who will play Possible’s nemeses, Dr. Drakken and Shego, or the how the rest of Team Possible will shake out, but fingers crossed they find some way to make a naked mole-rat top billing.