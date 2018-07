Three sources tell HuffPost that longtime Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle did not leave the cable news network voluntarily.

Guilfoyle, who is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., has worked at the network since 2006. She has been a legal analyst and host, including for the show “The Five.”

A source close to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle denies that she did not leave voluntarily.