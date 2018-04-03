Jimmy Kimmel Turns Trump’s Notorious Spelling Struggles Into A New Kids Game

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his spelling skills, and his struggles to form all the best words have become fodder for a new game on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee” is like a traditional spelling bee, but with a twist.

“You’ll be asked to spell the words I give you, not the way the liberal leftist dictionary spells them, but rather the way our president does: President Donald Jesus Trump,” Kimmel explained to his young contestants.