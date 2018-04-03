COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Turns Trump’s Notorious Spelling Struggles Into A New Kids Game

Introducing the "Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee."
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his spelling skills, and his struggles to form all the best words have become fodder for a new game on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee” is like a traditional spelling bee, but with a twist.

“You’ll be asked to spell the words I give you, not the way the liberal leftist dictionary spells them, but rather the way our president does: President Donald Jesus Trump,” Kimmel explained to his young contestants. 

Can they pull it off? Find out in the clip above. 

