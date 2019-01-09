Jimmy Kimmel's Disclaimer For Trump's Speech Is Utterly On Target

Following President Donald Trump’s speech from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that the major TV networks had some concerns about televising it.
“The big networks went back and forth on whether or not they would air it,” Kimmel said. “Why it needs to be on all the channels at once, I don’t know. It could rotate around. But much of the debate centered around whether or not it is appropriate to give the president a forum to lie to us on television.”
However, Kimmel said the problem was easily solved with a disclaimer that would say in part: “The following presidential address is a work of fiction. All personalities, incidents, events, locations and facts were pulled directly from the president’s ass.”
