Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Ex-Husband Russell Simmons From Rape Allegations

On Wednesday, aspiring filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik filed a $5 million lawsuit against Simmons, alleging that he sexually assaulted her.

She claims that the 60-year-old raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2016 after she refused to have sex with him.

On Thursday, Simmons released a statement in response saying, “All of my relations have been consensual.” He vowed to “relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence.”