KING OF THE MOUNTAIN

Our friendship was forged on the crusty cold hardened snow mountains piled high along the perimeter of Montello Elementary School’s plowed playground. At every recess in winter, the two of us scrappy mill-town kids from Lewiston, Maine would race to the top of those snow mountains and proceed to, literally, fight each other for prepubescent dominance. There were not many playground rules back then. Hell, in the mid to late 70’s teachers considered rough-housing a healthy way for us “unruly” boys to blow off a little pent up classroom steam. The battle was never about anyone else although there would be some collateral damage. Occasionally, one of the many other kids would get caught up in one of our epic battles and get a bloody nose or a lump on their forehead. We’d be penalized for the transgression and sent to stand against the school wall which had the equivalent feel of a hockey penalty box. And we’d just stare at each other with competitive adolescent anger in our eyes as our huffed hot breaths plumed and faded around our snarled runny noses and puffy cold red cheeks. After doing our time, we’d race back to that mountain, as rivals, and do it all over again.

Jason Versey and Mark Carpenter

I smiled as thoughts of those, rough and tumble little boys, filled my forty-seven year old mind as I boarded United flight 439 to Boston and took my seat in row 14 seat F. I remembered us well. Mark Carpenter was an extremely athletic fiery blond headed kid who lived in a good neighborhood and played every organized sport there was but excelled at hockey and I was a nappy headed colored kid who honed his athletic abilities on the playground of our housing project at Hillview Apartments as well as playing in Lewiston’s F.L.Y. football program. There was never any racial tension between us but we openly joked with each other as kids, calling each other “whitey” or “blacky” or to mix things up I’d call him “blacky” and he’d call me “whitey”. I smiled, again, in my seat sipping a scotch, recalling the innocence of our rivalry knowing that having him in my life, back then, had a way of simply making me better. As we grew up, we both played football at Lewiston High School. We both started on the varsity squad as young sophomores and both contributed greatly to Lewiston’s state championship winning season our junior year. By our senior year he had decided to follow a potential professional hockey path by leaving LHS and going to Tabor Academy while I co-captained our football team to a dominant winning season but ultimately we failed to repeat as state champions. If he would had been with us that year I’m confident the outcome would have been much different. Mark later went to Oswego State and I to Springfield College, life began to do what it does and we lost touch after college but we rekindled our friendship and rivalry in our late twenties when I moved back to Maine. Once again we pushed each other. We challenged each other in the gym, we played football in a competitive men’s football league, we ran miles and miles together along the quiet streets of Lewiston, lined with its bulky apartment buildings, large 19th century Victorian homes and sour smelling local bars like The Cage and The Blue Goose. It was a season in our life that I’m sure neither one of us will ever forget.

As I reminisced about our friendship a deep sense of fear and trepidation washed over me. Suddenly, the reality of his recent surgery, the chemo, the photos of him losing his hair, the fact that we both have children the same age just hit me like a landslide of snow and my eyes quickly burned with wet emotion. My friend was climbing a treacherous mountain now and I was eager to be there with him...if only for a few days. The wheels touched down in Boston from Houston around 9:30 pm that Saturday night, I got my rental car and quickly hit the turnpike to Maine.

By the time I arrived it was well after midnight. Mark lives in Greene, Maine just a few miles outside of our hometown of Lewsiton. He has a beautiful home nestled comfortably in a private, heavily wooded area. As I pulled into his driveway his chocolate Lab, Coco, greeted me with a flurry of loud barks and territorial growls. I paid her no mind and locked eyes with Mark. As I got out of my rental we smiled brightly at each other under the cover of darkness and hugged for a moment. I took a deep breath and let the cool, crisp, clean October Maine air fill my lungs and let the gravity of the moment fill my spirit with unabated nostalgia. It was good to be reunited with my childhood friend. We sat and caught up quietly in his living-room for a little while as his family slept but I could see he was getting tired and, quite honestly, so was I. So we called it a night. We both anticipated a fun and enthusiastic Sunday gathering the following day with a crew of childhood friends and old teammates. We’d all be getting together at his house to watch the rematch of the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots vs the Atlanta Falcons, so a good night’s rest would be imperative. Especially with that group of men.

I laid comfortably in the dark, that night, with the guest room door shut and the windows opened with my senses filled with the unfamiliarity of new sleeping quarters and the sentimental chill of Fall in Maine. It had been a long time since I’d felt the caress of a New England evening’s autumn breeze on my skin. It was a welcomed reminder of a blessing that I had seemingly lost touch with and (retrospectively) had taken for granted—kind of like being in the presence of an old friend. I tossed and turned with thoughts of Mark’s battle with cancer swimming in my mind and I was both moved as well as awe inspired by the spirit of him. The fucking guy was as tough and as stoic as he had always been, he was literally unchanged by this particular mountain of treachery...except for his eyes. As I sat with him, briefly, in the living room his eyes told me things about him without saying words. They looked like the eyes of a seasoned warrior, of one who had faced and or experienced an unspeakable trauma but one he’d never want to talk about. They were the eyes that were familiar with the shadow of the reapers scythe and both fear and fearlessness dwelt in them. It was there I saw his deep knowing of the true gravity and frailty of his mortality which fiercely coexisted with a fiery will to endure, survive and ultimately conquer the cancer and the mental battles waging war within him.

I wondered to myself if I could be as brave, if I could be as quietly tough, if I could be...like him. Old rivalries never quite fade and I found myself secretly competing with him, again, fighting on that figurative mountain top, only this time I knew, instinctively, that he was the tougher, stronger man and that filled my soul with a hopeful pride and a profound knowing confidence that he would face this mountain with a strength greater than anything I could ever muster and that gave me solace. I was comforted by that final thought and slowly drifted off to sleep.

I woke just as the sun rose above the changing burnt orange and crimson leaves of Mark’s wooded backyard and though I wasn’t home in Houston, an air of home wrapped its arms around me and stirred my spirit like a child on Christmas day. Beyond the guestroom door I could hear Mark’s family stirring and I couldn’t wait to greet them. After hugs, some hearty laughter and a good old fashion Maine breakfast I left for a few hours to visit with my ailing mom and her loyal husband of thirty years. Driving through Lewiston, down the familiar streets of College, Russell and Sabattus I was filled with so many childhood memories. The city had seemed so big to me back then but now everything had been virtually condensed comfortably into a real life small town—encapsulated beautifully in the minds-eye of those keepsake water-globes. There was Little Joe’s, Holy Cross church, Roopers, Val’s Drive In, Sam’s Italian shop...on and on the places of my youth and young adulthood came flooding back and it was truly a surreal sentimental journey. My mind drifted to the much anticipated reunion of my closest friends that night and the essence of my being was filled with much joy and unbridled excitement.

Roger Michaud Childhood friends Rich Asselin, Mark Carpenter, Jason Versey, Valdor Beaudette and Coby Asselin

The idea around my visit was to come up and spend a few days with Mark and his family. I wanted to love on them and encourage them as they push through this difficult time in their lives. The Carpenter family has been extremely blessed with an incredible amount of love and support through friends, family as well as by people in their community but, in my humble opinion, there’s no greater medicine like a celebratory gathering of childhood friends and old teammates. And as it turned out, it was one of the most special and encouraging nights I have ever had. On this much anticipated evening there was an endless supply of Maine lobster, steak, good scotch, tasty cigars and stories of old childhood memories. We feasted and drank like kings as we listened to music sitting on the patio. Songs like Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day”, “Rich Girl” by Daryll Hall and John Oates, The Eagles “Hotel California”, Jimmy Buffet’s “Come Monday”, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas, Queen’s “Your My Best Friend” and Mark sang (quite nicely) to “Escape” (The Pina Colada Song) nailing every verse. There were mountains of food, mountains of laughter and mountains of love shared that evening. To top off the night the Patriot’s handily beat the Falcons. If I could have bottled up that night I would have and then...I would forever sip from its bubbling fount of joy—and surely would never grow old.

Reality slowly and responsibly crept into the later hours of our evening as Mark had chemo in the morning...so as the game finished up, so did we.

Chemo with Mark. He has one the greatest sense of humors on the planet and allowed me this moment to have a little fun with him.

The following morning I hung out with Mark during his chemo-therapy. I don’t know why they call it therapy as it’s not like aroma therapy or massage therapy...not by a long shot. I suppose it’s just a nice way of saying we are going to inject a bunch of really destructive shit into your blood stream to destroy some good and hopefully some really bad things in your body and pray that it does more good than bad. Mark, along with several other people sat in that open room like champs and took their medicine. The love and supportive concern I saw on loved one’s faces as they sat next to their relative or spouse getting “therapy” was probably the most inspiring part of my trip to Maine. Each courageous in their own right, each fighting their own uphill battle. That level of raw love and commitment touched my heart and I will never forget those hours I spent with him in that hospital chemo room. I had less than twenty-four more hours left before having to go back home to Houston. So after chemo, Mark and I went to Duncan Donuts; ordered hot-chocolates and sat and ate bagels with cream cheese. We later did a little grocery shopping for a pre-thanksgiving turkey dinner Mark was preparing and then had lunch at Divinci’s with another couple of friends, Stephen Roop (owner of Roopers Beverage and Redemption) and our ageless Lewiston high school football coach, Skip Capone.

Final morning with Mark. Porch sitting and taking it all in.

“Great things are done when men and mountains meet.”` William Blake

My last morning with Mark was quite memorable. He and I sat on his front porch quietly looking outward while solemnly looking inward as we occasional took a sip of our morning coffee. Our thoughts drifted in unison like the steam floating from our mugs. It was serenely quiet, no traffic, no sirens, no hustle and bustle, nothing like the sounds I here in Houston every day. The only thing penetrating our consciousness was the occasional heckling song of a woodpecker. We sat and quietly talked about our families, our marriages, and the joy of coaching our sons in football. Over the last couple days I couldn’t help but be inspired by how he was handling all of this. Mark has, somehow, kept extremely busy throughout this entire fight. He’s never stopped coaching, he’s never stopped being involved with his daily duties as a husband and dad, no matter how tired he’s been, he’s pushed through it all with an attitude of great positivity which was rooted (I found out) in a very important promise. It was a promise he made to himself.

That morning he said. “When I got the news about this diagnosis, I promised myself I would be there for my wife, my daughter, my son and the rest of the kids on that football team. It’s been tough, at times, but keeping that promise has helped me through all of this.” His eyes then drifted away from mine and for a brief second, there was a crack in the exterior armor he had been exhibiting my entire visit. He looked off into the azure distance and said almost to himself. “It’s about living.” With no shame or awkwardness a slow trickle of tears delicately waltzed down his rugged jaw line. He didn’t bother to wipe them, those tears just vanished with the kiss of an autumn breeze and with the echo of his voice that had called out to his dog Coco, who had trekked too deep into the wooded area of his front yard. And like that, the sentiment of the moment was gone just as his dog appeared from across the wooded street.

It was only few moments later that I loaded up my rental car and had to say goodbye. We hugged like two big grizzly bears and smiled at each other...for a moment we were just two scrappy little kids again, standing on a large crusty snow pile. He thanked me for my visit but it was I who felt the need to thank him. Once, again, being around him and his beautiful family profoundly...made me better. It seems we all must face our own treacherous mountains from time to time—this is the reality of life but my childhood buddy exhibited through his actions that there is beauty and strength within each and every climb. And no matter what we are enduring or going through this side of heaven...“It’s about living.”

I drove away with Mark and Coco in my rear view mirror and as he waved goodbye I squinted my eyes tightly to stop the tears from forming. We had been friendly rivals our whole lives, we had made each other tougher as kids and somehow better as men. Our friendship was forged in the adolescent game of fighting on a mountain, it was a childhood game of toughness, determination and will—that somehow carried over into adulthood for my friend Mark Carpenter. As he continues to battle and fight at the highest peak, with positivity and a zest for living, I want him to know how much he means to me and that I love him.