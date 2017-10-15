15 October 2017, 9.52PM

From a reliable source on the front-line in Kirkuk:

“Kirkuk is under attack. There’s been one attack so far, which we repelled. It was a major attack. More is coming.”

“All Shiite militias under command from our Eastern neighbor. They were targeting” the Governor’s office. Governor Karim “was told to leave the residence just in case.”

“[Premier] Abadi announced it on television. He said the attack was ordered by him. Up that point, he never took responsibility.”

“Good reinforcements of peshmerga from Erbil and Suli. Significant support from the population. People are preparing to defend their homes.”