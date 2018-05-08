ENTERTAINMENT
05/08/2018 06:08 am ET

Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Welcome Baby Boy

It's the first for the "Spider-Man" star and fiance Jesse Plemons.
By Ron Dicker

Parenthood ― bring it on.

Kirsten Dunst delivered a “healthy baby boy” over the weekend, People reported Monday.

“Everyone is doing great,” an unnamed source told the magazine, among multiple anonymous people it cited.

The child is the first for the “Spider-Man” actress, 36, and fiance Jesse Plemons, 30.

An then-expecting Dunst and Plemons shop in Los Angeles in early April.
BG015/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The two, who played a married couple on the TV series “Fargo,” were reported to be engaged in January 2017.

It’s time to have babies and chill,” Dunst told Marie Claire last summer. 

HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from a Dunst rep.

