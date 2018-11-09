Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) may or may not be preparing for a presidential run in 2020.

Gillibrand stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night to discuss her new children’s book Bold and Brave, the midterm elections and the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Toward the end of the conversation, Colbert asked the question on everyone’s mind.

“I know you’ve been saying for a long time now that you don’t want to talk about 2020 because you’re concentrated on 2018,” Colbert said, while jokingly tapping his fingers on his desk. “Midterms are over — what are you concentrating on now? Is there another election that you might be concentrating on?”

The senator took her time responding to the question, giving a rather roundabout answer.

“I do think it’s an important question,” Gillibrand began, before Colbert cut her off. “It is an important question,” he responded, “That’s why I asked it.”

“I believe it is a moral question for me. I believe in right vs. wrong, and until this election I actually thought that wrong was winning,” she continued. “As I’ve traveled across my state, across the country for all these candidates, I’ve seen the hatred and the division that President Trump has put out into our country and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country.”