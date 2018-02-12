Kirsten Gillibrand Only Regrets Not Calling For Al Franken To Quit Sooner

“I would have been somebody who would have blamed the victim, who said, ‘Oh, she was drinking too much. She shouldn’t have stayed out that late,’” she said. “The same excuses that a lot of people who are so uninformed make.”

“I didn’t hold President Clinton accountable, ever, because I was the person who didn’t believe the survivors,” she continued. “And so that’s why in this #MeToo moment, when I’m asked this question, given all the allegations, should President Clinton have resigned?... I said, ‘Yeah, he should have.’”

She added: “Yes, today’s standards are different. And I didn’t have that lens then, neither did most people I know. But today … our willingness to accept this kind of behavior is different. And we should be having a very different conversation.”