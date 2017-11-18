Kirsten Gillibrand Could Have Made a Brave Statement About Bill Clinton But Chose to Make a Thoughtless One

In a statement which has received an enormous amount of attention, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand indicated her belief that Bill Clinton should have resigned as President because of his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Unfortunately, her apparent boldness in attacking someone honored by many, though hardly all, Democrats was entirely irrelevant to the current moment in which every day brings allegations of sexual crimes committed by politicians, performers and cultural gatekeepers. More significantly, Gillibrand’s exercise in false equivalence actually let Clinton off a bigger hook.

Gillibrand was remarkably ignorant of the distinction between an affair between two consenting adults and the use of force to sexually abuse, assault or rape an adult or minor. Lewinsky, rather than being manipulated or feeling powerless to resist Bill, has always maintained the affair was mutual. One can, of course, criticize Clinton, or anyone, for ever having an affair or for his trashing of Lewinsky once the story surfaced, but those issues are not relevant to criminality.

But Gillibrand, who has been called brave for her thoughtless remarks, would have made perfect sense if she was even bolder and called for a reconsideration of the matter of whether Bill Clinton did engage in criminal offenses: the possible rape of Juanita Broaddrick and sexual assaults of Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones. The accusations by these women, especially Broaddrick, have no less credibility, even if they subsequently have been used for political purposes, than some of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Roy Moore, Bill O’Reilly and, indeed, Donald Trump. Even if it’s too late to file criminal charges against Clinton and the others (which, of course, would have had to be proven and not merely alleged), it is hardly too late to socially ostracize Clinton if one considers the allegations as plausible as those which have led to the same treatment of the others who have been accused of sexual crimes. Bill Clinton’s teflon has been world-class, but that’s because of the same refusal by political allies and friends of Bill to do what they insist right-wingers should do vis-a-vis the sexual predators in their circles.

Gillibrand’s focus on the Lewinsky affair, might, in fact, even serve to draw attention away from the gravest charges against Clinton (and the thorny side issue of whether Hillary Clinton should have left him the way Weinstein’s wife did after the revelations about him). She almost surely did not do this deliberately as a clever diversion, but it’s always foolish to underestimate the possibility of complex political calculations behind seemingly idealistic actions,

In mid-October, well before Gillibrand spoke, a long and measured article in Jacobin considered the double-standard that allowed Bill Clinton to go unscathed by Democrats. Ok, she wouldn’t be reading a democratic socialist publication. But, on November 13, Michelle Goldberg’s explosive op-ed in The New York Times, “I Believe Juanita,” appeared. You can be sure Gillibrand saw that one. Perhaps she thought it was a good idea to distance herself from Bill Clinton and even Hillary, despite prior ties. Certainly some Clinton loyalists felt betrayed. But, maybe, apart from personal ambition (she undoubtedly harbors serious thoughts about becoming a candidate in 2020 and needs to establish a high profile) she imagined it was possible to thread the needle on the Clinton case.