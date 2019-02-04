Kirsten Gillibrand To Bring Transgender Navy Lieutenant Commander To SOTU

Her announcement comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling to allow President Donald Trump’s ban on trans people serving in the military. The narrow 5-4 ruling will temporarily reinstate the ban, but several lawsuits in lower courts are still pending.

Trump announced the ban in a series of tweets in July 2017; a move he did not consult integral government agencies on before reporting his decision.

In her Monday statement, Gillibrand commended the “extraordinary sacrifices” transgender military personnel like Dremann make every day, calling the Trump administration’s ban “cruel.”

“Any transgender American who meets the standards should be able to sign up to join our Armed Forces,” she added.

The Democratic senator from New York plans to introduce new legislation to protect trans service members later this week, which aims to prohibit the Department of Defense from kicking people out of the military based on their gender identity.

Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been a champion for marginalized service members including speaking out on the epidemic of sexual assault in the military and leading the effort to repeal the homophobic “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.