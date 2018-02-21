Hell hath no fury like the Team USA curlers getting trolled on Twitter by actress Kirstie Alley.
On Tuesday, the “Look Who’s Talking” star shared her thoughts about the sport while watching coverage of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea:
Her comments didn’t go over well with the U.S. men’s Olympic curling team:
The comeback was well-received by folks online:
Some tweeters suggested alternative responses:
Alley eventually promised to give the sport “another chance”:
Team USA’s curlers embraced the detente by inviting Alley and her son for a training session:
That’s the Olympic spirit, right there.
BEFORE YOU GO