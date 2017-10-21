Kit Harington Read The Final 'Game Of Thrones' Scripts And Couldn't Help Crying

Kit Harington knows everything about the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

And the British actor who plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO show has said he couldn’t help shedding a tear following the last ever script read-through with fellow cast members.

“I’m really emotional about it,” he said on “The One Show,” which aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom on Friday night. “I cried at the end.”

It’s bad news for fans who think his emotional reaction may hint at what happens to his character, however.

As Harington himself explained, he was more upset about the ending of a show on which he’s worked for the last eight years.