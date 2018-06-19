Kit Harington Wants To Cut His Hair When 'Game Of Thrones' Ends

Jon Snow might not know much, but the actor who plays him knows exactly what he’ll be doing once “Game of Thrones” comes to an end.

Kit Harington and the rest of cast are currently filming the final chapter of the HBO fantasy series, which unfortunately won’t debut until 2019, but he’s already making plans for life after the show, regardless of who winds up on the Iron Throne.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

His character is famous for perfectly groomed, wavy black locks, which many imitated, but none have equaled. Harington, however, does not seem to have the same affection for the look.

HBO Kit Harington in "Games of Thrones."

“Short-short,” Harington said when asked about how short he wants to cut his hair. “The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same.”

“This role was brilliant,” he added. “but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Co-star Emilia Clarke, whose icy, platinum hair might rival Harington’s if it weren’t a wig, also paid tribute to the show’s final days recently.

The “Solo” actress bid farewell to the series in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, joking that she had #lastseasonitis.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke wrote alongside a photo of herself lying in a field of flowers. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

While HBO has already ordered a slew of “Game of Thrones” prequel series, another possible reunion for the cast is fast approaching: Harington’s nuptials to former co-star Rose Leslie.