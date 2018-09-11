Kit Harington Calls Out Marvel For Not Casting Gay Actors As Superheroes

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images Kit Harington attends the premiere of "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Newly betrothed Kit Harington is newly outraged over the lack of queer representation in superhero movies.

The “Game of Thrones” actor has a bone to pick with the powers that be at Marvel for not casting out, gay actors to populate its ever-expanding universe.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some super hero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

The studio doesn’t exactly have the best track record with including LGBTQ people on the big screen, but has said it intends to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe more diverse in its new slate of films.

Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson’s character from last year’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” is apparently bisexual, according to the actress, although there’s no explicit mention of her sexuality in the film.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

Director Taika Waititi later said that the character was “try-sexual” because “she’ll try it on with anyone,” referencing the warrior’s bisexual comic book origins.

“Black Panther” also left a queer scene on the cutting room floor, according to actress Florence Kasumba, who said a scene in which her character flirted with Okoye (Danai Gurira) was excised from the final version of the film.

Image Group LA via Getty Images Josh Brolin, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland at D23 EXPO 2017

Marvel President Kevin Feige, however, did confirm that LGBTQ characters are inbound.

Asked in a Playlist interview earlier this year, “When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU?” Feige hinted that someone we’ve seen before could identify under the LGBTQ umbrella, in addition to new characters.