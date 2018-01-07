Tipsy Kit Harrington: From Throne To Thrown Out of Manhattan Bar

Jon Snow apparently took a break from defending the wall to tie one on at a Manhattan bar. TMZ caught “Game of Thrones” heartthrob Kit Harrington on video getting rambunctious over a game of pool and arguing with bar bouncers before getting bounced out.

The 31-year-old British actor met his match at Barfly in Gramercy Park Friday night. A witness told TMC that Harrington was earlier asked to leave, and he did, but returned to finally get the boot.

Maybe he sought out fiancee and former “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie for some sympathy afterward.

HBO’s hit series is returning for its eighth and final season in 2019.