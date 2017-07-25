Ridiculously Cute Kitten Leans On A Tire, Becomes The Most Adorable Meme

This could be the most adorable Photoshop battle of 2017.

When a gorgeous snap of a stray kitten leaning on a vehicle’s tire was reshared online Monday, Reddit users wasted no time in editing the picture in all kinds of ways that proved even more charming.

The cute kitty initially found fame in May 2016 after being found lurking under a vehicle. But via the Photoshopbattles subreddit, users reimagined it in a host of other places ― including outer space, starring in movies and even alongside hip-hop star Drake.