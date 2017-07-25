WEIRD NEWS
Ridiculously Cute Kitten Leans On A Tire, Becomes The Most Adorable Meme

This could be the most adorable Photoshop battle of 2017.

When a gorgeous snap of a stray kitten leaning on a vehicle’s tire was reshared online Monday, Reddit users wasted no time in editing the picture in all kinds of ways that proved even more charming.

PsBattle: This kitten leaning on a tire from photoshopbattles

The cute kitty initially found fame in May 2016 after being found lurking under a vehicle. But via the Photoshopbattles subreddit, users reimagined it in a host of other places ― including outer space, starring in movies and even alongside hip-hop star Drake.

Here’s a sampling of the best posts so far:

one giant leap for kitty kind
