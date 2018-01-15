Know All About the Eligibility Criteria of NEET Exam

For all the medical aspirants, the NEET exam is the most coveted entrance exam. The CBSE conducts this examination every year to select candidates for the medical and dental courses for all the medical colleges of India except AIIMS and JIPMER. Before appearing for this exam, all the candidates must check the eligibility level.

Age-Wise Eligibility:

· The candidate must complete the age of 17 years when he or she will take admission for the course.

· The candidate can ‘complete the age on or before31st December’ of 2018.

· For the general candidates, the upper age limit is 25 years and there is a relaxation of 5 years for the SC, ST and OBC categories.

· For general category candidates, the birth date should fall between 11.05.1993 and 01.01.2002.

· For the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates, the birth date should be between 11.05.1988 and 01.01.2002.

Nation-Wise Eligibility:

· All the Indian national, NRIs (Non Residents Indians), OCIs (Oversees Citizen of India), PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and Foreign Nationals are eligible for the NEET exam.

State Quota Wise Eligibility:

According to the rule, 85% of the total seats of the MBBS and BDS courses will be reserved for state quota counseling. The remaining 15% seat will be reserved for the central level for All India Counseling. To get the facility of the reserved category, the candidates must fulfill the conditions:

· The Candidates must be the citizen of India

· The candidate must be a residence of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

· The candidates must have the authentic proof for their residency.

· The candidates must pursue their 10+2 schooling from the respective state

Qualification-Wise Eligibility:

· The candidates must have qualified class 12 or equivalent examination from any recognized university.

· The candidates must have Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as the compulsory subjects along with others.

· The general category candidates must obtain at least 50% marks in the class 12 Board examination. For the Physically Handicapped candidates, 45% is the minimum marks. And the SC, ST and OBC candidates who get 40% are eligible for the exam.

Year of Passing:

· The candidates who will complete the class 12 Board exam in 2018 are eligible to appear on the exam.

· The candidates who have already passed class 12 examination in 2017 but will again appear for the exam in 2018 for an improvement are eligible.

· The students who had qualified the class 12 exam in 2016 and reappear in 2017 for improvement can appear with the better score.