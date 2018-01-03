Kobi Arad: Webern Re-Visioned

Enamored by the Art Kibbutz folks-in-principle, Israeli-born Kobi Arad has developed an inimical virtuosity in his propensity-provoking sweeping finger-work, frenetic manhandle and remarkable cathartic release on the keyboard. His seminal style defies the traditional descriptive categories such as Jazz, Pop, Classical or even a synthesis thereof - as he allows forth all that is unique in improvisational mode, sound vibrations and atmosphere. He is renown in Israel as having played on IBA (National radio there), on having a doctorate from the New England Conservatory and having performed at Lincoln Center, Bryant Park, the Blue Note and other notable venues in NYC; this is with his the Kobi Arad Trio; he has arranged / transcribed for Hal Leonard, composes for symphony orchestras and has published some 30 albums. One may say that his music has its seeds in Third Stream Jazz / Classical fusion, but Kobi's solo playing defies the neat boxes of musical categories and genres - as he remains an impresario in all his keyboard work-around - a genuine virtuoso on the ivory and ebony.

Anton Webern, one of the 20th century pivots - condensed a whole Narrative and Heroic Poetry into a plaintive sigh. His work contained no linear trajectory and like a rocket which disintegrates in the stratosphere, and then descends into a million pieces - his entire history is a long- sustained wail. I remember those melodramatic terror suspense Black & Whites of the '50's and a young dissolute protagonist, whose lovesickness for the transcendent remain unrequited of his amorous love for an idyllic woman. But all in all - to vindicate the Divine Justice his shattered heart had upon his erudition on Renaissance Polyphony, is as deeply mellifluous as a choir of voices of a French Motet or English Madrigal singing to the loftiest spheres in the wake of that Eternal disillusion; the vainglorious Quixotic realms become disenchanted and real with a paroxysmal of strings -- and the ever present Cello's lugubrious notes scratch and well up the Songs of fertility and libido; procreation and unabashed love joy. All the austerities of Medieval asceticism and monasticism find liberation in the Erotic modes of art in Elizabethanne sonnets and stage drama of Marlow & Shakespeare, early Schoenberg and Webern.

Kobi Arad just revisits the Webern phenomenon, perhaps the greatest musical one of the 20th Century - and addends to it some Third Stream Improvised Korg Synch, perhaps Vibraphone arpegiated chords, with an ephemeral reverb delay like the old analogue sound on sound of a milked end delayed playback; head of a reel to reel tape recorder - in his post-Romantic Jazz / Pop / Classical fusion. He chimes upon us the most placid resignation from the Lifestyle unworthy of our lofty Neshamah, (Divine Soul) and in the condensed and charged tones - permits the spontaneous vibration of his well charted architectural draft, with some ephemeral slaps and a slight of the virtuoso Jazz / Pop / Classical pianist's palm and fingertips, to pull out a Cryptic Rabbit his magicians top-hot.

Yet Dr. Arad is not in any way hinged here - but rather very ecomical and deliberate in the texture and season of the Webernian angst, melancholy and maniacal rude arousals from incredible but elusive sublime & esoteric titilatiom of REM sleep; he interprets that with colorful exuberant epidermis to deck the bones with the ambient sinews and ligaments skin of a sublime resignation to a higher Divine force - over layers of Webern's deeply wistful stringed voices. This is done with "Tu Be Av" percussive insouciance - that of a boy seeking to alarm his - prospectus bride, dancing for her. That he also wants the fertility of a lover-bride musical production brings closer it's orogeny with it's charming allurement.

Kobi Arad is also of the Webernian school though really a disciple of the Cubist artists who shatters into fragments gestalt configuration, with no beginning or end --- front or back, perceptible in this sonorous sadness with a sting like Cupid's arrows. Arad here is not obtrusive at all. Here texturing rather visibly some of his own modern Third Stream attire on the plaintive expressionist Webern.