Koch Network Plans To Spend Millions Backing Trump’s Court Pick

The Washington Post via Getty Images The Koch network spent millions supporting the nomination of Neil Gorsuch (right), seen here with President Donald Trump following Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony on April 10.

The powerful Koch network of conservative megadonors plans to spend seven figures backing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick if he nominates a candidate similar to Justice Neil Gorsuch to replace the retiring Anthony Kennedy, a network official said Wednesday.

“Faced with a vacancy on the highest court, we encourage President Trump to build on that success by nominating a Supreme Court Justice in the spirit of Justice Neil Gorsuch — a nominee who will respect the rule of law, interpret the Constitution as written, and not seek to advance a political agenda,” said Sarah Field, the vice president for judicial strategy at conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity.

The network, which includes Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Partners, Concerned Veterans for America and other groups, spent millions supporting Gorsuch’s nomination with waves of direct mail, canvassing, digital ads in a dozen states, town halls and more than 500,000 phone calls.

In a phone interview, Field indicated the group would support any candidate on Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

“We’re impressed with the whole list,” she told HuffPost. “The president has a great record of picking judges with a fidelity to the Constitution.”

Field said it wouldn’t be clear which senators or states it might target with ads until a nominee was announced. “This is going to be an even bigger fight,” she predicted.

The vote is likely to put intense pressure on a small group of Democratic and Republican senators whose votes are considered up for grabs as the court’s swing justice is replaced. The most likely targets are two moderate Republicans who support abortion rights, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, along with 10 Democrats who are facing re-election in states President Trump won in 2018.

Of those 10 Democrats, three — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — backed Gorsuch’s nomination, while seven others, including Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, Montana Sen. Jon Tester and Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, stood with the rest of the Democratic caucus to oppose his nomination.