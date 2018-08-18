Inga Kjer via Getty Images Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General for the United Nations, has died.

Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General, has died at the age of 80.

The official Twitter account of the United Nations Migration Agency revealed the news of Annan’s death early Saturday:

Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan.



A life well lived. A life worth celebrating. pic.twitter.com/z51WTB4Y65 — IOM - UN Migration (@UNmigration) August 18, 2018

Two close associates of Annan also confirmed his death to the Reuters news agency.

Annan was Secretary-General between 1997 and 2006. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for “having revitalized” the body and for giving “priority to human rights.”