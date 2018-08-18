WORLD NEWS
08/18/2018 05:35 am ET Updated 4 minutes ago

Kofi Annan, The Former United Nations Secretary-General, Dead At 80

The United Nations revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday.
headshot
By Lee Moran
Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General for the United Nations, has died.
Inga Kjer via Getty Images
Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General for the United Nations, has died.

Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General, has died at the age of 80.

The official Twitter account of the United Nations Migration Agency revealed the news of Annan’s death early Saturday:

Two close associates of Annan also confirmed his death to the Reuters news agency.

Annan was Secretary-General between 1997 and 2006. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for “having revitalized” the body and for giving “priority to human rights.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Obituary United Nations Obit Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan, The Former United Nations Secretary-General, Dead At 80
CONVERSATIONS