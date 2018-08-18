Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General, has died at the age of 80.
The official Twitter account of the United Nations Migration Agency revealed the news of Annan’s death early Saturday:
Two close associates of Annan also confirmed his death to the Reuters news agency.
Annan was Secretary-General between 1997 and 2006. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for “having revitalized” the body and for giving “priority to human rights.”
