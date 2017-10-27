Koger, Cheek receive Women's Sports Museum Trailblazer Awards

Baltimore native and Pennsylvania resident, Ann Koger, recently received the Women’s Sports Museum’s inaugural Trailblazer Lifetime Achievement Award in Sarasota, Florida.

One of four trailblazers honored for their contributions to athletics and journalism, Koger was celebrated at the second annual fundraising gala hosted by the nonprofit organization founded by former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player, Sue (Parsons) Zipay, and her teammates.

“What a fabulous honor to be recognized with the Women’s Sports Museum Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Koger, who retired last year after 35 years as head women’s tennis coach and associate athletic director at Haverford College.

“The museum is one of a kind!”

The brainchild of Zipay’s, the museum aims to fulfill the critical mission of cataloging, preserving and displaying historically significant sports-related materials that celebrate the achievements of women and girls in sports. Dedicated to preserving women’s athletics history and promoting excellence, the Women’s Sports Museum honors the past by inspiring and educating future generations on opportunities in sport.

Funds raised at the second annual “Celebration of Women in Sports” gala will go towards building a state-of- the-art property that will house exhibits featuring women in sport that have led social change and gender equity movements.

“I want to recognize and thank family, friends, student-athletes, coaches and administrators for their support over the years,” said Koger, a Hall of Fame inductee with USTA Middle States and Morgan State University Athletics.

A member of the Black Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2010, the proud mother and grandmother played professionally on the Virginia Slims Tour, the precursor to today’s Women’s Tennis Association Tour.

“It is time for women to be recognized for their determination, to be recognized for their accomplishments while breaking the proverbial glass ceiling. We all know there are still barriers to overcome,” said Koger.

“And, one way we will overcome them is using the unification ability of sport.”

Award-winning sports broadcast journalist Lesley Visser, who is the only woman enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, received the Visionary Trailblazer Award presented by the Michael Beaumier led museum.

Mountain biker and ultra endurance athlete, Rebecca Rusch, received the Trailblazer MVP Award as the Trailblazer Courage Award was presented to legendary equestrian, Donna Cheek.

The first Africa-American rider, male or female, to ride for the U.S. internationally in show jumping history, Cheek represented America in Mexico City at the American Junior Show Jumping Championships in 1981 to earn the distinction.

“When I was doing it and making history and making things happen, it was just my reality and it didn’t seem hard,” said Cheek.

Currently a contributing host on California’s KCBX public radio, the first African-American on the U.S. Equestrian Team has been riding and competing for 42 years and has worked with some of America’s and Europe’s top trainers.