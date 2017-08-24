Two gay fathers from Atlanta and their four kids are the stunning faces of a new clothing collection from Acne Studios.

Acne

For the Acne shoot, the group laughed, played and jumped on the bed in a New York City hotel room wearing coordinating rugby shirts and hats. The group was a natural choice for the Swedish fashion house, said creative director Jonny Johansson.

“Since Acne Studios started as a collective, we would see each other as a family back in the days,” Johansson said in a press release. “I therefore wanted to portray households of today, in all constellations.”

Acne

Lewis and Anthony have been together for six years despite a brief breakup in 2015. They posted another photo from the shoot on Instagram.

The couple is known for sharing sweet photos of everyday life with their kids Desmiray, Maliyah, Kordale Jr. and Kaleb Jr.

