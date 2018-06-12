Korean Americans Respond To 'Surreal' Trump-Kim Summit

The possibility of peace on the Korean peninsula is something activist Tony Choi feels Americans who aren’t Korean don’t fully grasp.

“You don’t have to be fans of Trump and/or Kim Jong Un to support the Korean peace process,” he said. “The majority of the Korean people want the peace talks, and I think a lot of people aren’t respecting that. People feel uncomfortable because of who’s doing it.”

That discomfort isn’t unwarranted. Trump’s meeting with Asia’s most notorious dictator came just days after the president alienated some of the U.S.’s closest allies at the G-7 summit in Canada.

One major area of concern, as the Council of Korean Americans noted in a statement shared with HuffPost, is North Korea’s well-documented record of human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch refers to North Korea as “one of the most repressive authoritarian states in the world.” In a 2014 report the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights said North Korean leaders terrorize “the population into submission” by employing murder, torture, slavery, sexual violence and mass starvation.

Bang said he was unimpressed by the agreement Trump and Kim signed, which outlined four commitments: to establish U.S.–North Korean relations, to build a stable peace regime, to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula and to repatriate American POW/MIA remains.

The agreement didn’t appear to include any firm promises from Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapon program, and as one analyst told HuffPost, the agreement doesn’t contain much more than what North Korea promised decades ago. “We don’t want to get our hopes up too much, because there’s a pattern of North Korea going back on its word,” Yoon said.

But for Choi, even seeing that Kim appears willing to negotiate is cause to breathe a sigh of relief.

“It puts me, personally, at rest because my sister lives about 30 minutes away from the North Korean border,” he said. “To have that assurance that my sister will be safe ... would help me sleep better at night.”