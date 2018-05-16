Here’s How To Become Kris Jenner’s Assistant, According To Kris Jenner

“I learned a lot in my life by paying attention and listening to how people around me worked,” Kris said. “And I think that given the opportunity, somebody could really learn a lot just being around me and the girls because it’s really nonstop, 24/7 brainstorming and creativity and just trying to get organized and really pack a lot into a day — being there nonstop with all engines blazing.”

Shepherd, better known as Steph Shep, was Kim’s assistant turned COO of Kardashian West Brands before the two parted ways in 2018. She began working for Kim in 2013 and often appeared on the family’s E! show and social media profiles over the years. She eventually accumulated 1 million Instagram followers and earned a profile about her job on Refinery29.

In the article, Shepherd opened up about what it was like to work for Kim in the early days, saying she did everything from scheduling and laundry to booking travel and putting together a baby stroller. From there, she worked her way up to managing Kim’s team and working on her Kimoji launch, and she was by Kim’s side after the robbery in Paris in 2016.

If you ask Kris, 62, to describe an average day you’ll quickly learn that for her, it doesn’t exist. She gave HuffPost the rundown of her day in New York City after the Met Gala.

It was filled with phoners, meetings, recording “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” throughout the day, glam, picking up daughters at various hotels, multiple outfit changes with Tommy Hilfiger, attending the Business of Fashion dinner, then racing to the airport at midnight to hop on Kylie and Travis Scott’s plane.

Kris’ unique needs (and schedule) mean she needs someone on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to work at a breakneck speed and have “scheduling down on a very high level,” she said.

“It’s nonstop. Every day is different, you never know what to expect and you have to be ready to pivot on a dime,” she added.

In addition to being trustworthy, discreet, flexible and ready to work at all hours of the day, you also have to remember a key Kardashian rule if you’re going to be a personal assistant: Don’t be fucking rude (or shady).