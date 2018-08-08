Kris Jenner Just Hinted She Might Be Engaged To Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire who put both Kim Kardashian and Calabasas on the map, might just have some exciting news for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans.

The 62-year-old appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” Monday night and hinted that she might be engaged to her 37-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Jenner dropped some major clues on the show’s segment “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” where participants have the choice to reveal something that’s usually secretive or personal or to eat something nasty if they’d rather not say.

In the last question of the segment, Corden asked Jenner: “You’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger. Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the "American Woman" premiere on May 31 in Los Angeles.

Jenner said “no,” but then coyly told Corden that she didn’t mean no, the couple wasn’t engaged. She just meant “No, I’m not going to answer” and then proceeded to pick out a cricket to eat. As Kim Kardashian would say, “SHADY.”

As the audience cheered, the cameras then panned to Gamble, who was laughing backstage. Corden tried to goad Jenner once again by pointing to the gorgeous ring on her ring finger, before the momager dropped another possible clue.

“This isn’t the ring,” Jenner said, showing off her hand before finally eating a cricket and ending the segment.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since about 2014.

Considering Gamble works as a music tour manager with Scooter Braun, who manages both Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande ― two celebs who have had quickie engagements over the past few months ― it wouldn’t be surprising if Jenner and Gamble were going to tie the knot.

That said, Jenner previously hinted to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t looking to marry Gamble anytime soon.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” Jenner told the talk show host during an appearance in February 2017. “So I don’t know. You never know.”