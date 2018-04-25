Kris Jenner Is Not About To Be Dragged Into Kanye West's Mess

The Kardashian karousel of kontroversies has spun back around to Kanye West, who’s spent the last few days on Twitter applauding various Trump supporters and generally confusing everybody who has a Wi-Fi connection.

Of course, this is the last thing Kris Jenner needs, given that she likely has her hands full with three new grandchildren, a cheating scandal that just won’t end, and a son named Rob Kardashian.

Following reports that the momager was having “huge blow-ups” with West over the rapper’s “erratic” behavior, Jenner set the record straight about what’s actually going down with her son-in-law.

“Lies, Lies Lies,” she said Tuesday after a People article about her fractured relationship with West and the family’s failed attempts to “control” him.

Jenner went on to slam another story that characterized the Yeezy designer as being “on the edge” after cutting ties with members of his team.

“Everyone is super, super worried,” an unnamed source told People of West. “He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”

Meanwhile, West has apparently split with manager to the stars Scooter Braun, who also represents Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

He reportedly wanted Braun to devote his full attention to upcoming projects ― the rapper is set to release and produce a handful of albums in the coming months ― but things broke down.

Braun seemingly responded to reports about the end of his working relationship with West, framing their differences as an issue of respect.

“A man’s loyalty is truly tested when he is willing to stand by someone who will never show that same respect,” Braun wrote on Monday. “Don’t show love and loyalty waiting for reciprocation... do it because your integrity demands it.”

West addressed his rift with Braun Wednesday morning.

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he wrote. “I’m nobody’s ‘client.’”

“I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no,” he continued in another tweet. “So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.

West also issued a warning to People, should the magazine ever “speak my name” again.

“You would love a pair of Yeezys,” he wrote. “Don’t play yourself.”