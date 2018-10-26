Kris Jenner is finally opening up about son-in-law Kanye West’s controversial White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

West sparked a media firestorm this month with his meandering Oval Office speech that was broadcast on cable news networks. The rapper said that his “Make America Great Again” hat made him “feel like Superman,” and that he lacked “male energy” after marrying into the Kardashian family. He described Trump as being “on a hero’s journey,” gave the president a hug and told reporters, “I love this guy.”

Jenner, appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, said West’s bizarre remarks were “very spontaneous,” adding, “He was sharing thoughts and things of himself, but I would rather he would share some of that stuff privately.”

“He definitely has his own thoughts and opinions, and he gets very excited about that,” she continued. “He does have different sides to him, and this is a side that nobody’s seen before.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch, 62, was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. She didn’t get into specifics of Trump’s politics in her chat with DeGeneres, but offered sentiments similar to those expressed by daughter Kim Kardashian about West’s views.

“Kim always says, ‘I can’t control what somebody else does,’ and I feel the same way,” Jenner said. “His [views] are very strong. He’s very opinionated. He has a big voice and he has a lot to say.”