Kris Jenner on Friday broke her silence about son-in-law Kanye West’s recent antics.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner said in an online preview of Friday’s broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

West sparked anger this week with his pro-President Donald Trump tweets and comments about slavery being “a choice.” But Jenner, whose daughter Kim Kardashian is married to West, told host Ellen DeGeneres that the rapper would “explain himself in his own way.”

Jenner also urged people to remember that West “always does things with really good intentions.”

“So I’m gonna let him explain himself when the time’s ready, and I just keep rolling on,” she added.

West continues to face backlash for suggesting during a TMZ interview that people who endured slavery did so out of choice. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said West’s comments would allow racists to justify their hate, and CNN host Don Lemon called it the musician’s “most shocking claim of all.”